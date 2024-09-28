Vietnam elected as member of ASOSAI Audit Committee

The SAV was elected as one of the two members of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) Audit Committee for the 2024-2027 term at the second plenary session of the 16th ASOSAI Assembly in New Delhi, India, on September 27.

Deputy Auditor General Bui Quoc Dung casts a ballot at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The election of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) to the ASOSAI Audit Committee for the first time marks a stride in its capacity for global integration and professional expertise in international cooperation. It reflects Vietnam’s ability to effectively adapt and apply advanced international knowledge and experience from ASOSAI and its member institutions to enhance its auditing capabilities.

It also underscores Vietnam’s persistent commitment to being an active and responsible member of the international auditing community. This milestone follows Vietnam's successful tenure as ASOSAI Chair for the 2018-2021 term and its role as a member of the ASOSAI Governing Board for three consecutive terms, from 2015 to 2024.

At meetings on the sidelines of the 16th ASOSAI Assembly, Deputy Auditor General Bui Quoc Dung expressed gratitude for the support provided by other Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) to the SAV during its tenure as ASOSAI Chair for the 2018-2021 term, as well as bilateral relations with Vietnam.

Dung also expressed his strong desire further to deepen the relations between the SAV and other SAIs, aiming for more widespread, practical, and effective cooperation in the future.

The 16th ASOSAI Assembly adopted the New Delhi Declaration, which serves as a roadmap to strengthen ASOSAI members' commitments to equality, transparency, and innovation. The declaration focuses on leveraging public digital infrastructure to provide equitable access to services, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The four-day event, inaugurated by Indian President Droupadi Murmu on September 24, drew the attendance of over 200 delegates from 42 SAIs across Asia.

Vietnamplus