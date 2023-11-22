Vietnam, Denmark cooperate in developing green agriculture

The seminar “Farming for the Future: A Danish - Vietnamese Dialogue on Green and Efficient Food and Agriculture” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 22.

Vietnamese and Danish officials, experts and enterprises in the agriculture and food sector shared experience and had dialogue on the application of technology and solutions in green agriculture and food production at a seminar.

The seminar “Farming for the Future: A Danish - Vietnamese Dialogue on Green and Efficient Food and Agriculture” was co-organized by the Danish Embassy in Vietnam, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, and the Danish Agriculture and Food Council.

At the event, participants discussed green solutions that not only improve efficiency but also enhance sustainability as well as new innovative methods and technologies in agricultural and food production.

The seminar also provided an opportunity to help Danish and Vietnamese agricultural and food companies identify potential areas of cooperation, laying the foundation for win-win cooperation in the future.

Mette Ekeroth, Deputy Head of Mission of Denmark in Vietnam, said that green transformation in agricultural and food production has always been a central topic of cooperation between the two countries.

The working trip of the Danish sustainable agriculture and food delegation is expected to help Danish and Vietnamese agencies, organizations, and businesses in the industry to meet and share knowledge and experience, and promote cooperation, thus helping to lay the foundation for the future of the agriculture and food sector in both countries, Ekeroth emphasized.

The seminar was part of the long-term Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC) programme between Denmark and Vietnam, which aims to support Vietnam in the process of transforming agricultural and food production towards green and sustainability.

During the cooperation process, organisations and businesses of the two countries can find new ways to cooperate and exchange ideas to promote a stronger green transition in the future.