Vietnam deeply concerned about recent tension in East Sea: Spokeswoman

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on March 9 voiced Vietnam’s deep concern over the recent tension in the East Sea while responding to the media’s question about the China - Philippines tension around Bai Co May (Second Thomas Shoal).

Vietnam is deeply concerned about the recent tension in the East Sea that may affect peace, security, and stability in the waters, she stated.

Any activity in the East Sea must adhere to international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); respect countries’ sovereignty, sovereign right, and jurisdiction established in line with the UNCLOS; not complicate the situation or escalate tensions; guarantee the freedom of navigation and overflight; and not use or threaten to use force, Hang noted.

“We call on the parties concerned to exercise self-restraint, seriously implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), resolve disputes by peaceful means, and together contribute to the maintenance of peace, stability, and cooperation in the East Sea,” the Spokeswoman added.

Vietnamplus