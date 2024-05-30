Vietnam consumes over one billion Kwh of electricity for first time

The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) yesterday said that the electricity consumption on May 28 set a new record of 1.0019 billion kWh.

This was the first time that the daily electricity consumption reached over one billion kWh due to the current heat wave in the Northern and Central regions.

EVN proposed households consuming electricity nationwide to strictly perform electricity saving. Besides, the national group is synchronizing the solutions for regulating the ultimate electricity system and electricity market; strengthening the electricity import; facilitating power source and transmission projects and so on to deal with abnormal weather.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong