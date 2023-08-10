Vietnam considered ideal golf paradise in Asia

Vietnam is considered one of the best destinations appealing to all levels of golfers around the world. according to Head of the National Tourism Administration Nguyen Trung Khanh.

He spoke this at yesterday's seminar ‘Hai Phong - golf tourism destination’ organized by the Hai Phong Department of Tourism and the Tien Phong Newspaper.

Addressing the seminar, Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh said that many countries in the world are now highlighting golf tourism especially to help recover the tourism industry after a long time affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to the Head of the National Tourism Administration, golf tourism - a potential tourism product - can make important contributions to drawing international guests to Vietnam in general and Hai Phong City in particular.

In the Vietnam tourism development strategy toward 2030 approved by the Government, the development of infrastructure and the construction of golf tourism products is one of the key orientations in the development of Vietnam's tourism industry. Therefore, Hai Phong City has gone in the right direction when the Northern City has taken heed of the development of golf tourism in line with its potential and available advantages.

Mr. Khanh also expects that by 2025, the country will have additional 200 more 13-hole golf courses in addition to the old golf courses which will be helpful in attracting international tourists to Vietnam.

At the conference, Vice Chairman of Hai Phong City People's Committee Le Khac Nam said that in recent years, the tourism sector of Hai Phong City has had remarkable growth offering employment for local inhabitants. The tourism industry is the dominant factor of the city’s socio-economic growth and tourism is identified as one of the three strategic pillars that need to be implemented in the 2020-2025 term.

Currently, Hai Phong City has oriented golf tourism as one of the key tourism products in addition to traditional products such as beach resort tourism, spiritual culture, and culinary experiences.

According to a survey by the Global Golf Tourism Organization (IAGTO), holidaymakers rank golf tourism third in terms of tourism motivation in Asia. Globally, more than 600 golf tour companies in 61 countries - members of IAGTO - have been performing about US$2.5 billion in service contracts each year, serving about 1.9 million golf players.

Therefore, the development of golf tourism not only helps diversify products, and improve tourism competitiveness but also helps attract high-spending international tourists who will stay in Vietnam for a long time; thus, more jobs will be created and local inhabitants’ income will be raised.