Vietnam, Canada vow to boost comprehensive partnership

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and visiting Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison. (Photo: VNA)

Son briefed the guest on remarkable achievements the two countries have recorded since they established diplomatic ties 50 years ago, noting regular contacts and good relations between their leaders have created a firm premise for the bilateral ties to grow further.



The minister suggested the two sides step up high-level delegation exchanges in 2024, boost multi-faceted cooperation, and optimise the existing dialogue mechanisms such as political consultation, the Vietnam-Canada joint economic committee, and defence policy dialogue, while expanding collaboration in health care, energy transition, and clean technology, along with cooperation between localities.



On this occasion, Son asked Morrison to convey his invitations to Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng to visit Vietnam.



For his part, Morrison praised achievements Vietnam has gained in politics, foreign affairs, and socio-economic development over the past years, stressing Canada’s hope to deepen the comprehensive partnership with the Southeast Asian nation.



Mentioning Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, he said it shows the priority that the country gives to Asia-Pacific, in which Vietnam is considered a leading partner and a bridge between Canada and the region.



The official agreed with Son’s proposals and committed to further supporting Vietnam in different fields, including climate change, clean energy, peace-keeping operations, and agriculture.



Canada will continue its close coordination with Vietnam at regional and international forums like the United Nations (UN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), he said.



The same day, Morrison and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc co-chaired the third Vietnam-Canada deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation.

VNA