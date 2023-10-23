Vietnam, Cambodia join hands to fight illegal entry, exit

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department and Cambodian Home Affairs Ministry’s General Department of Immigration held a meeting to discuss and exchange experience on immigration management in Hanoi on October 23.

Speaking at the meeting, Major General Pham Dang Khoa, Director of the Vietnamese department said that the two ministries have been closely coordinating to ensure national security and social order and fight against immigration-related crimes.

Both sides have regularly exchanged information to promptly prevent crimes relating to illegal entries and exits. They have also created favourable conditions for citizens of the two countries to cross the border, and promote investment, trade, and tourism activities.

At the meeting, representatives from the two sides discussed the new organizational structure of the Immigration Department, new policies and regulations in immigration management, the cross-border traveling and stay of the two countries’ citizens in the territories of both sides; the situation of illegal immigration/migration, cooperation in receiving returnees, and coordination in human resources training.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination to implement key tasks including strengthening inspection and supervision and launching crackdowns on establishments that employ illegal workers.

The two countries’ police forces, especially those working at border areas, will tighten cooperation, and enhance the exchange of information to serve the prevention, detection, and handling of illegal entries and exits.

They will also strengthen communications activities to help people gain a better understanding of the two countries’ policies and regulations.

Ministries and agencies of Cambodia and Vietnam will work together to step up negotiations for the signing of an agreement on border gates and regulations on the management of Vietnam - Cambodia land border gates to replace the 1983 version. The new agreement is expected to create a legal basis for more effective immigration management.