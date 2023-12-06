Vietnam-Cambodia cooperation continuously consolidated, developed: official

The comprehensive and friendly cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cambodian Governments, ministries, and localities along the shared border has been continuously consolidated and developed, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun said.

The comprehensive and friendly cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cambodian Governments, ministries, and localities along the shared border has been continuously consolidated and developed, with positive changes recorded in the fields of economy and trade, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun said while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang in Phnom Penh on December 5.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun (R) receives Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang in Phnom Penh on December 5. (Photo: VNA)

At the reception, the Vietnamese diplomat expressed his admiration for the effective and commendable activities of the 7th-tenure Government of Cambodia after more than three months of operation.

He expected that the two governments, ministries and sectors of Vietnam and Cambodia will closely work together to deepen their bilateral relations toward higher effectiveness.

The Deputy PM lauded Vietnam's development achievements and underscored the importance of the friendship and neighbourliness between the two nations. He proposed both sides continue to leverage the achievements, actively implement the agreed deals in the economic and trade sectors, and strengthen coordination and teamwork in defence and security.

The host and guest agreed to maintain the exchange of delegations at all levels, increase meetings through various channels to share information and experience, continue to capitalise on existing cooperation mechanisms, and seek new effective opportunities and mechanisms for cooperation, especially in potential areas.

They also emphasised the importance of ensuring peace, security, and stability in both countries, stepping up coordination in the fight against transnational crime, and jointly maintaining security and order along the shared border to facilitate socio-economic development and cross-border trade.

VNA