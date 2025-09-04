Leaders of Military Region 7 and HCMC welcome troops returning from A80 mission

The first servicemen who had taken part in the A80 mission returned to Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of September 3 after they completed the mission.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, along with representatives of Military Region 7 and the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, were present at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to greet and congratulate the soldiers.

Leaders of Military Region 7 along with Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy presents flowers in honor of forces returning from the A80 mission. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

From early afternoon, residents and families carrying flags and flowers gathered at the airport to welcome the returning troops.

Earlier the same day, numerous capital residents gathered Hanoi Railway Station and Noi Bai International Airport to see off servicemen who participated in the A80 military parade before they returned to their units.

At the Hanoi Railway Station, Major General Phung Ngoc Son, Deputy Head and Chief of Staff of the General Department of Logistics and Deputy Head of the A80 Parade Subcommittee under the Ministry of National Defense, and Major General Nguyen Que Lam, Head of the Department of Motor Transport, encouraged the parade contingents from Military Region 5 and Army Corps 34 before departure.

The train left Hanoi at 1:15 p.m. on September 3 and was scheduled to arrive at Military Region 5 at Da Nang Station at 7:16 a.m. on September 4 and at Army Corps 34 via Dieu Tri Station at 2:28 p.m. the same day.

The seeing off ceremonies for officers and soldiers returning to their units were held in an atmosphere of joy, pride and close bond between soldiers and the people.

According to the plan, from September 3 to September 5, the Department of Motor Transport will organize the return of 1,257 officers and soldiers with equipment from Military Regions 5, 7 and 9, the Navy, and Army Corps 34 by rail from Hanoi to stations in Central and Southern regions.

In addition, the unit also chartered a flight to bring 367 service members, including 335 female soldiers from Military Region 7, back to Tan Son Nhat Airport.

>>>Below are some photos at the cermony of welcoming forces returning from the A80 mission to their units in the Southern region at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on September 3 . (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

By Ha Nguyen, Thu Hoai, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong