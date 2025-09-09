National

Thac Ba hydropower reservoir to begin water release tonight, September 9

SGGPO

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has issued an urgent directive to open spillway gates at the Thac Ba hydropower reservoir to ensure the safety of the reservoir and downstream areas.

Under the directive sent as of 9 a.m. on September 9, the upstream water level of Thac Ba Lake had reached 57.42 meters, exceeding the permissible limit of 57 meters.

img-0042-9037-8773.jpeg
Water release aims to ensure the safety of the reservoir and downstream areas.

Based on the Red River inter-reservoir operation process approved by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has instructed Thac Ba Hydropower Joint Stock Company to open spillway gates No. 1 and No. 3 starting at 8 p.m. today, lowering the water level to 57 meters before adjusting gate openings to maintain stability.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment also requested the operator to closely monitor rainfall, flood conditions, dam safety, inflows to the reservoir, as well as upstream and downstream water levels, and to promptly report to the ministry and other relevant agencies.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Thac Ba hydropower reservoir water release Red River inter-reservoir operation process

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn