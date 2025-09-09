Thac Ba hydropower reservoir to begin water release tonight, September 9

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has issued an urgent directive to open spillway gates at the Thac Ba hydropower reservoir to ensure the safety of the reservoir and downstream areas.

Under the directive sent as of 9 a.m. on September 9, the upstream water level of Thac Ba Lake had reached 57.42 meters, exceeding the permissible limit of 57 meters.

Water release aims to ensure the safety of the reservoir and downstream areas.

Based on the Red River inter-reservoir operation process approved by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has instructed Thac Ba Hydropower Joint Stock Company to open spillway gates No. 1 and No. 3 starting at 8 p.m. today, lowering the water level to 57 meters before adjusting gate openings to maintain stability.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment also requested the operator to closely monitor rainfall, flood conditions, dam safety, inflows to the reservoir, as well as upstream and downstream water levels, and to promptly report to the ministry and other relevant agencies.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong