Rest stops on Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet expressway delayed due to site clearance

The Project Management Board No. 7 under the Ministry of Construction on September 9 said that two planned rest stops on the Vinh Hao- Phan Thiet expressway are still incomplete due to multiple obstacles.

Accordingly, the 100.8-kilometer long Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet expressway running through Lam Dong Province was opened to traffic in May 2023. As the plan, the route will have two rest stops, located at Km144+560 and Km205+092. However, both are behind schedule currently.

For the Km144+560 rest stop, Lam Dong Province has handed over 1.67 out of 10.86 hectares of land.

Many facilities at the Km205+092 rest stop remain unfinished.

To resolve outstanding issues at this site, the Project Management Board No. 7 has requested the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee to direct relevant agencies to study legal mechanisms and policies in order to fully settle disputes and long-standing complaints within September 2025, allowing the investor to proceed with construction.

The Km205+092 rest stop on the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet expressway is currently under construction.

For the Km205+092 rest stop in Ham Thuan Bac District, Lam Dong Province, the land handover has been completed in full, and construction is in progress.

In early January 2025, to accommodate the public’s need for rest when traveling on the Vinh Hao- Phan Thiet expressway, the rest stop was temporarily opened with basic facilities. However, as of early September 2025, construction progress has reached just over 70 percent.

Currently, compensation and land clearance procedure for the Km205+092 rest stop have not yet been finalized.

The Project Management Board No. 7 has submitted an official document to the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, seeking guidance and requesting that local authorities and relevant agencies complete compensation, clearance, and other legal processes necessary for the issuance of a formal land allocation decision to the investor.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong

