Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents Ho Chi Minh Order to Voice of Vietnam

On September 7 in Hanoi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) (September 7, 1945–2025), which was also honored with the Ho Chi Minh Order for the third time.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pins the Ho Chi Minh Order onto the traditional flag of the Voice of Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented the Ho Chi Minh Order for the third time to the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and offered a congratulatory banner on behalf of the Government.

The Government's leader acknowledged and highly appreciated the dedication, intellect, and significant contributions of generations of staff, including journalists, editors, technicians, broadcasters, artists, and workers at the Voice of Vietnam (VOV). He emphasized their vital role in the development of Vietnam’s revolutionary journalism and in the ideological and cultural work that has helped achieve the historic and proud accomplishments of the Party, the State, and the people.

The Prime Minister called on the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) to continue pushing for innovation in thinking, awareness, and action in order to achieve breakthroughs and enhance the effectiveness of all aspects of its operations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) to focus on effectively implementing several key priorities. Specifically, he emphasized the importance of clearly defining a long-term vision and developing concrete strategies, programs, and action plans to realize its aspiration and determination to become one of the leading radio broadcasters in the region.

VOV must continue to uphold and strengthen its mission and identity as “The Voice of Vietnam,” embracing its revolutionary legacy and fostering a spirit of self-reliance and resilience to overcome internal and external challenges. The broadcaster is expected to make extraordinary efforts to keep pace with the rapid transformations of the era, seize emerging opportunities, and grow in intellect, stature, reputation, and global recognition.

He stressed that audiences must remain at the heart of all operations, innovation should serve as the driving force, and science, technology, and digital transformation must be the foundation. VOV must enhance its capabilities and boldly apply modern information and communication technologies guided by the principle that resources come from mindset, motivation stems from innovation, and strength derives from the people.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents Ho Chi Minh Order to Voice of Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister presents the Voice of Vietnam with a guiding motto consisting of words: “Bravery – Objectivity – Comprehensiveness – Timeliness – Identity – Digitalization – Creativity – Effectiveness.”

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh