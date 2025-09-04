Vietnam’s stature affirmed: Global media praises historic National Day parade

Soldiers from Division 361 of the Air Defense – Air Force are distributing water and dry rations to citizens attending the A80 activities (Photo: SGGP)

Reflections on grand celebration

The grand celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (the A80) was a momentous political and cultural event for the entire nation. More than just a ceremony at the historic Ba Dinh Square, it was a festival that resonated across every region of the country, a day when millions of hearts beat as one with national pride.

The A80 was not merely a commemoration of memory but an affirmation of the invincible strength of the people when united under a common banner. The principle of “the people as the root” has guided the nation through its golden chapters of history and remains the bedrock for the cause of national construction and development in this new era.

Organized on the largest scale in decades, the event featured nearly 40,000 participants in 87 parade and procession blocs. Every element – from the solemn torch relay and cannon salutes to the impressive reviews of the infantry, the air force, and the navy in Cam Ranh, and the display of modern military hardware – was meticulously staged, showcasing the nation’s tradition, discipline, and defensive strength.

The presence of honorary delegations from China, Russia, Laos, and Cambodia further underscored Vietnam’s foreign policy of peace and comprehensive cooperation. The meticulous organization from training, general rehearsals, logistics, security-health, to propaganda and artistic performances is a testament to the professional preparation and the highest sense of responsibility.

A cultural centerpiece of the celebration was the artistic performance “Fatherland in the Heart”. Through revolutionary anthems and performances that blended tradition and modernity, all set against a backdrop of dazzling lights and fireworks, the program ignited a profound sense of pride and love for the nation.

The image of tens of thousands of citizens, especially young people, with radiant faces waving flags amidst a sea of red and gold, created a scene that was at once solemn and vibrantly youthful – a powerful symbol of the connection between history and the future.

Call to action, responsibility for future

In his formal address at Ba Dinh Square, General Secretary To Lam delivered a powerful message. “We more deeply understand the value of Independence, Freedom, and Happiness; we cherish and are all the more determined to cultivate peace”, he declared, later affirming: “Under the glorious banner of the Party, relying on the strength of the people and our great national unity, there is no difficulty we cannot overcome, no enemy that can subjugate the heroic Vietnamese nation.”

The General Secretary also emphasized the imperative to continue promoting innovation, enhancing competitiveness, developing the private sector, and uniting national strength with the strength of the era to realize the 2045 vision of a strong and prosperous Vietnam.

This speech is both a clarion call and a political commitment, entrusting the current generations, especially the youth, with the responsibility of writing the next chapter of this national aspiration.

From the General Secretary’s call to the grand scale of the parade and the fervent response of the people, the A80 was a resounding declaration that Vietnam is defined not just by its memory, but by its unwavering aspiration for a future of strength and happiness.

International response: affirming Vietnam’s stature

Global media paid significant attention to the event. German newspapers like DPA highlighted the parade as the largest in decades, framing it within the context of Vietnam’s impressive journey from a poor nation to one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

In Italy, Giulio Chinappi, Asia Regional Director of the Italian publisher Anteo Edizioni, lauded Vietnam’s pillar resolutions on the rule of law, innovation in science and technology development, international integration, and private economic development as “far-sighted and comprehensive” that is entirely consistent with the strategic direction set by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Expert Enzo Sim Hong Jun from Malaysia’s Penang Institute identified the three pillars of Vietnam’s strength as the foundational Doi Moi (Reform), the decisive leadership of the Communist Party, and a foreign policy rooted in patriotism and self-reliance.

In Argentina, Resumen Latinoamericano noted the event was a powerful expression of international friendship, while La Nacion quoted General Secretary To Lam’s resolute speech on defending national independence, freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity with the combined strength of the entire nation, from political, economic, cultural, scientific, technological, military, diplomatic strength, to the strength of the people’s hearts.

International news agencies offered similar praise:

Reuters called it “the largest military parade in many decades”.

The Associated Press noted the vibrant atmosphere, the enthusiastic participation of youth, and the first-ever naval parade in Cam Ranh.

Agence France-Presse emphasized the more than 40,000 participants and the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

Regional and international papers like The Straits Times, Granma, and SwissInfo lauded the A80 as an inspiring symbol for developing nations.

Russia’s TASS news agency observed that it was the first parade of such a grand scale at Ba Dinh Square since 1985.

Japan’s Nikkei focused on Vietnam’s formidable economic potential and strong prospects for future growth.

By Hanh Chi, Khac Hao – Translated by Thanh Tam