High-speed rail standards set to be finalized in October 2025

The Government Office has released conclusions following a recent working session of the Government’s standing members on technical standards in the railway sector.

Accordingly, based on guidance from the Politburo, resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government, international experience and Vietnam’s actual conditions, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Science and Technology and other relevant agencies are tasked with selecting the most optimal, safe and efficient technology, along with developing, appraising and issuing technical standards for the high-speed rail system and the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong railway.

The work must be completed in October, in accordance with proper procedures, authority and regulations.

Based on these standards, authorities will review investment models and select investors in accordance with legal procedures, also by October.

Any matters exceeding their authority should be reported to the Prime Minister.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong