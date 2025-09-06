NA Standing Committee approves adjustment to 2025 central budget allocations

Over VND1.448 trillion (US$54.84 million) from the Ministry of Construction’s budget for economic activities this year will be distributed as targeted funds for provincial and municipal People’s Committees.

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on September 5 afternoon agreed on adjustments to the 2025 central budget expenditure estimates relating to the Ministry of Construction and targeted supplements for provincial and municipal People’s Committees.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaking at the opening session of the National Assembly Standing Committee's 49th sitting (Photo: VNA)

Basing on the Government’s proposal, the NA Standing Committee approved the reallocation of over VND1.448 trillion (US$54.84 million) from the Ministry of Construction’s budget for economic activities this year, to be distributed as targeted funds for provincial and municipal People’s Committees.

As a result, the ministry’s planned allocation for economic activities this year after the adjustment is estimated at VND20.205 trillion, of which VND11.151 trillion is earmarked for road-related activities.

In addition, VND10 billion previously transferred into the ministry’s 2025 budget will be reallocated to the northern province of Phu Tho to implement the national target program on sustainable poverty reduction. This adjustment is in line with Resolution No. 1342/NQ-UBTVQH15 of the NA Standing Committee, dated December 30, 2024, and Decision No. 1713/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister.

Concluding the session, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai affirmed that the NA Standing Committee supports the proposal of the Government, which has to take full responsibility for the accuracy of figures and to ensure the timely, effective, and purposeful use of the funds, avoiding waste, loss or misuse.

All of the Standing Committee members present voted in favour of the proposal.

Vietnamplus