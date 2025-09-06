National

Quang Ngai breaks ground on phase IIB of Dung Quat–Sa Huynh coastal road project

The People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province held a groundbreaking ceremony for phase IIB of the Dung Quat–Sa Huynh coastal road project on September 6 in Mo Cay Commune.

This project’s phase IIB covers the section from Km76+230 to Km82+000, stretching from the DH37 junction, through Mo Cay and Lan Phong communes, to the boundary of the agricultural land in Tra Cau Ward.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Phase IIB of the Dung Quat–Sa Huynh coastal road project

The nearly 5.8-kilometer route is designed to national grade II standards for flatland roads, with a 12-meter-wide road surface and an 11-meter-wide asphalt concrete surface in two layers.

The total investment for the phase is nearly VND100 billion (US$3.8 million) from central and provincial budgets, with construction scheduled from 2025 to 2026.

Mr. Tran Hoang Vinh, Director of the Quang Ngai Provincial Investment and Construction Management Board for Transport Projects, presents the project report.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc Sam emphasized that this segment is a key component of the more than 100-kilometer Dung Quat–Sa Huynh coastal road project.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Sam, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee, delivers a speech at the event.

The road is an important link in the national coastal road network, enhancing infrastructure connectivity in the central region, opening new development opportunities, and strengthening linkages between economic zones, industrial parks and coastal service urban areas.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong

