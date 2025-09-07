Party Chief To Lam presents First-Class Labor Order to Vietnam Television

Vietnam Television (VTV) held a ceremony on September 7 in Hanoi to receive the First-Class Labour Order and to commemorate the 55th anniversary of its first television broadcast (September 7, 1970–2025).

General Secretary To Lam presents the First-Class Labor Order to Vietnam Television. (Photo: SGGP)

Also in attendance were Party General Secretary To Lam; Head of Commission for Propaganda and Mass Molibization and Education of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia; Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Internal Affairs, Phan Dinh Trac; Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh; Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang; and Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang.

At the event, Head of the Central Emulation and Reward Committee Pham Huy Giang announced the State President’s decision to award the First-Class Labor Order to Vietnam Television (VTV).

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, Party General Secretary To Lam presented the First-Class Labour Order to VTV.

Party General Secretary To Lam delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In his remarks at the ceremony, Party General Secretary To Lam emphasized that over the past 55 years, from its humble beginnings with rudimentary technology, Vietnam Television (VTV) has grown into the national broadcaster and a key multimedia platform. It has played a central role in disseminating the Party’s directives and the State’s policies and laws, contributing to public education, enriching the nation’s cultural and spiritual life, raising intellectual standards, and serving as a voice of the people in the cause of national construction, defense, and development.

VTV’s programs and productions have objectively and comprehensively reflected political, economic, cultural, and social life in Vietnam. They have promoted innovation, highlighted positive role models, and contributed to the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative practices. The broadcaster has also fulfilled its role in social oversight and public criticism, offering recommendations to improve institutions and policymaking.

Party General Secretary To Lam pins the First-Class Labor Order onto the traditional flag of Vietnam Television.

General Secretary To Lam and delegates officiate the launch ceremony of the national external affairs television channel, Vietnam Today. (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary To Lam suggested that VTV should focus on 6 key tasks. These include maintaining steadfast commitment to the Party’s revolutionary goals and demonstrating absolute loyalty to the nation and its people; fulfilling its role as the leading national, multi-platform media agency, a pioneering force on the ideological and cultural front; building a strong team of journalists, editors, and technicians who possess firm political conviction, professional excellence, technological proficiency, ethical integrity, and a deep sense of dedication; enhancing content quality while enriching and promoting the distinct cultural identity of Vietnam; providing honest and accurate reflection of social life, highlighting new and positive role models, spreading good values, and fostering a society that upholds human dignity, knowledge, and morality; and actively countering false and hostile narratives that threaten national unity and development.

At the event, Vietnam Television officially launched its national external affairs television channel, Vietnam Today. The debut of Vietnam Today marks a significant milestone, underscoring the country’s strong commitment to enhancing international communication and promoting the image of Vietnam, its people, culture, and development achievements to global audiences. The channel is expected to serve as a vital bridge, enabling the international community to gain an accurate, in-depth, and comprehensive understanding of Vietnam.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh