National

Politburo looks into Party congress preparations of Ninh Binh, Dak Lak, Lao Cai

A working group of the Political Bureau had meetings with the Standing Boards of the Party Committees of Ninh Binh, Dak Lak, and Lao Cai provinces in Hanoi on September 3.

A working group of the Political Bureau led by Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, had meetings with the Standing Boards of the Party Committees of Ninh Binh, Dak Lak, and Lao Cai provinces in Hanoi on September 3.

politburo-1.jpg
Politburo working group and the Standing Board of Dak Lak province's Party Committee (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, the secretaries of the provincial Party Committees presented their respective localities’ key draft documents to be submitted to the coming provincial Party congresses, including: political reports, reports on the performance of the provincial Party Committees in the 2020–2025 term, draft resolutions of the congresses, personnel plans for the provincial Party Committees for the 2025–2030 term, and reports on feedback from ministries and central-level agencies regarding the draft documents and personnel plans.

He acknowledged the important results that the provinces have achieved in various fields, as well as their straightforwardness in pointing out their limitations, causes, lessons learned, and their goals, tasks, and solutions for 2025–2030.

politburo-2.jpg
At the meeting between the Politburo working group and the Standing Board of Dak Lak province's Party Committee (Photo: VNA)

He requested that the localities fully take in the opinions of the Politburo members and the Secretariat, and feedback from ministries and agencies in order to refine the documents and personnel plans to be submitted to the congresses.

It is important that orientations for the new term are aligned with the nation’s major directions and take into consideration the broader national development context, especially new opportunities that come with the implementation of the two-tier local administration system, he stated, advising the provinces to learn from the limitations identified during 2020–2025 and come up with timely and effective solutions.

The officials also asked the three localities to quickly finalise action plans for implementing the coming congresses' resolutions so that the resolutions will soon be carried out fruitully in reality.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Party congress preparations Political Bureau two-tier local administration system Party Committee of Ninh Binh Party Committee of Lao Cai Party Committee of Dak Lak Politburo working group

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn