NA Standing Committee looks into draft law on civil aviation

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh requested the drafting agency to advise Government to continue reviewing and clarifying the scope of adjustments of the draft Law, particularly concerning certain types of unmanned aircraft and other flying vehicles.

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee has urged the establishment of a legal framework to mobilize non-state resources for investment in the aviation sector to effectively serve socio-economic development goals, strengthen national defence and security, and ensure the consistency of the legal system.

The NA Standing Committee discussed the draft Law on Civil Aviation of Vietnam at its ongoing 49th session on September 5.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaking at the opening session of the National Assembly Standing Committee's 49th sitting (Photo: VNA)

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh requested the drafting agency to advise the Government to continue reviewing and clarifying the scope of adjustments of the draft Law, particularly concerning certain types of unmanned aircraft and other flying vehicles. This is to ensure that the provisions do not overlap or duplicate those of the Law on People’s Air Defence, while also avoiding legal gaps in regulating relevant types of vehicles.

He also asked the drafting agency to coordinate with other relevant bodies to continue thoroughly reviewing the provisions of the draft Law, ensuring compatibility with international treaties to which Vietnam is a party, and maintaining consistency within the legal system.

In cases where it is truly necessary to include provisions in this law that differ from current laws to meet the new requirements of civil aviation activities, relevant laws, such as the Land Law, the Law on Management and Use of Public Property, and those related to taxation, investment and state budget, must be promptly amended and supplemented to ensure legal uniformity and coherence. Additionally, further research is needed to concretise the Party Central Committee’s resolutions.

In addition, members of the NA Standing Committee requested the drafting agency to coordinate with relevant units to carefully study, review, propose, revise, and finalise specific provisions related to financial investment, pricing, and payment in connection with the operation of airports and airport infrastructure, in order to address current difficulties and obstacles.

The draft law comprises of 11 chapters and 107 articles, a reduction of 95 articles compared to the current law.

Vietnamplus