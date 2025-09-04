National grid officially connected to Con Dao Special Zone

Vietnam Electricity (EVN), in coordination with Power Project Management Board No. 3, successfully energized the 110kV Con Dao Substation, officially linking the special zone to the national power grid.

The effort was completed at 4:05 a.m. on September 4.

Earlier, at 7:09 p.m. on September 2, EVN had completed the full line connection, marking the completion of the project to bring national grid electricity to Con Dao Special Zone. This marks a key project in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945- August 19, 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945- September 2, 2025).

According to the EVN, the project ensures a stable, continuous and safe power supply for the special zone, replacing local diesel generation, reducing electricity production costs, and cutting greenhouse gas emissions, all in line with Vietnam’s sustainable development goals.

The project also demonstrates the country’s capability to build large-scale energy infrastructure using advanced technology under challenging offshore conditions.

EVN’s project connecting Con Dao to the national grid (Photo: the EVN)

The project operates at a voltage level of 110kV with a total length of 103.7 kilometers, including 17.5 kilometers of overhead transmission lines, 77.7 kilometers of undersea cable and 8.5 kilometers of underground cable on the island. The total investment was VND4,923 billion (US$187 million). The Vietnam Electricity serves as the project owner.

Construction began in December 2024, and cable installation across the entire route completed on August 12, 2025.

Connection point delivers power from the national grid to Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: A.B)

The expansion of the 220kV Vinh Chau Substation was finished on August 5, 2025, followed by full-line trial energization on August 22, 2025, and official commissioning on September 2, 2025.

The project marks a significant milestone in Vietnam’s national energy infrastructure strategy, underscoring the Government’s and the power sector’s commitment to improving livelihoods and fostering socio-economic development in islands and border regions.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong