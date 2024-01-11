Vietnam bustling with cruise ship visitors

The Vietnamese tourism industry sees a positive sign when many international cruise ships carrying thousands of foreign tourists to visit popular landscapes in the country in the first days of 2024.

The Portuguese-flagged cruise liner Vasco Da Gama carrying nearly 650 travelers, and the Celebrity Solstice from Malta, bringing 3,044 tourists from different countries arrive in Ha Long at the beginning of the year. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), cruise tourism is a high-revenue form of tourism, generating revenue over 40 percent higher than air or land travel.

Vietnam welcomes thousands of tourists at the beginning of 2024

In the early days of 2024, Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist) has constantly received many delegations of cruise tourists, including international ship Celebrity Solstice of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines bringing more than 3,000 US, Canadian, UK, and Australian passengers from January 5, 21 and 29.

On January 4-5, Saigontourist welcomed Spectrum of the Seas, one of the world's most luxurious cruise ships, with 3,500 foreign visitors on board, docked at Nha Trang port in the southcentral province of Khanh Hoa and Phu My Port in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria- Vung Tau.

The groups of international visitors visited tourist attractions, and historical and cultural sites, stayed at beach and leisure resorts in Nha Trang and Vung Tau cities, explored the waterways and stunning landscapes of the Mekong Delta, and experienced the vibrant atmosphere of HCMC.

In Thua Thien–Hue Province, tourists had an opportunity to learn about ancient Hue garden houses, visited Thuy Bieu ancient village and enjoyed the cuisine of the ancient capital city.

In Ha Long City of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, visitors enjoyed the kayaking trip to discover the bay and magnificent caves.

Da Nang City's tourism sector presents gifts to cruise visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Tourism Department of Quang Ninh Province, 2023 was a significant year for the cruise industry's recovery. Deputy Director of the Tourism Department of Quang Ninh Province Nguyen Huyen Anh said that the province continuously received numerous luxury international cruise ships bringing thousands of tourists, including the Portuguese-flagged cruise liner Vasco Da Gama carrying nearly 650 travelers, most of them Germans, and the Celebrity Solstice from Malta, bringing 3,044 tourists from different countries to Ha Long at the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, the central coastal city of Da Nang greeted 22 cruise ships with more than 18,000 visitors in 2023.

The city expects to welcome 45 cruise ships with over 40,000 travelers this year, including cruise ship Westerdam brought over 2,000 tourists docked at Tien Sa Port in the central city of Da Nang on January 2.

Attracting visitors to stay longer

A delegation of cruise visitors visit a tourist attraction in Nha Trang City. (Photo: SGGP)

According to travel firms, Vietnam has a long coastline and many destinations located on important Asian maritime traffic routes, suitable for the roadmap connecting cruise lines in the region and the world. Therefore, the country has many opportunities to become a cruise ship tourism center of the region in the future.

However, the sector still faces the challenge of attracting visitors to stay longer and spend more.

In 2023, HCMC received about 24,500 cruise tourists who stayed in the city for a half day or two days and then traveled to neighboring countries.

According to Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, Director of the Institute for Tourism Development Research, there is a lack of businesses that can provide services to cruise tourists. The quality of services has not met the requirements of high-class tourist welcoming services. The localities need to improve the quality of services, develop luxury tourism products and training plans for human resources

General Director of Saigontourist Nguyen Thanh Luu said that It also needs an investment in seaport systems, transportation systems, legal procedures, tourism product quality, safety for visitors, visa policies, and immigration procedures; and to be interested in strengthening tourism advertising, arranging tourist attractions logically.

Tourism experts pointed out that HCMC in particular and Vietnam in general have many high-end stores and shopping centers but they have not attracted international visitors, especially tourists in the high-spending segment, compared to luxury retailers in countries in the region.

Imex Pan-Pacific Group (IPPG) has recently submitted a document on opening a luxury shopping center and the first Downtown Duty-Free at the Parkson Saigontourist Plaza in District 1 to the HCMC People’s Committee to attract more international visitors.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh