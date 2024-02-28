Vietnam beats Uzbekistan 4-1 in 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup finals

The Vietnam U20 women's football team defeated the host Uzbekistan 4-1 in a friendly match before the 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Finals on February 27.

Vietnam beats Uzbekistan 4-1 in a friendly match before the 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Finals on February 27. (Photo: VFF)

According to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), in the first half of the match, coach Akira Ijiri used a 4-5-1 formation. In the 14th minute, Hong Yeu made a long pass for striker Ngoc Minh Chuyen to open the score for Vietnam. However, three minutes later, defender Thanh Thao failed to cut the ball, accidentally facilitating Uzbekistan's equaliser.

In the 31st minute, defender Nguyen Thi Mai Huong made it 2-1 for Vietnam, helping Vietnamese players to enter the second half in a high spirit.

In the 58th minute, Chuyen successfully took advantage of a corner kick from Vu Thi Hoa and made it 3-1 for Vietnam which completed the match 4-1 when Hoa successfully sent the ball into the net of the Uzbekistan goalkeeper in the 70th minute from a freekick.

Previously, in the first friendly match between the two teams, Vietnamese players drew 1-1 with Uzbekistan despite having to play in snow and rain and temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius.

This result helps Vietnamese players gain more confidence before entering the 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Finals, which is full of challenges with strong opponents.

As scheduled, on February 29, coach Akira Ijiri will finalize the list of 23 players for the event.

Vietnam will meet Japan, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and China on March 4, 7, and 10, respectively.

Vietnamplus