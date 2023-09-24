Vietnam, Bangladesh enhance healthcare cooperation: NA Chairman

On the occasion of his official visit to Bangladesh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that Vietnam and Bangladesh can enhance cooperation in pharmaceuticals in the near future.

While visiting Beximco - Bangladesh's leading multi-industry corporation in the capital Dhaka, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that the corporation can cooperate with Vietnam in the fields of fiber import and pharmaceutical distribution.

In addition, the NA Chairman emphasized that the Vietnamese government is encouraging investment in medicine and people's healthcare, especially health projects, products and solutions even more important in the post-Covid-19 pandemic context. According to him, research projects, production of medicinal raw materials, and application of technology to produce medicines are industries that are receiving special investment incentives.

Mr. Hue revealed that the Vietnamese National Assembly has passed the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) with many fresh policies to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment, which has paved the way for activities in the medical field. In particular, the Vietnamese government has added regulations on health financing mechanisms, giving hospitals autonomy to buy and sell drugs and medical equipment.

Paying a visit to Beximco is the last activity for the official visit to Bangladesh of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the high-ranking Vietnamese National Assembly delegation before leaving for an official visit to Bulgaria.