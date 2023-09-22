NA Chairman meets with President of Bangladesh

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin in Dhaka on September 22, during which he said that the Vietnamese State and people will never forget the wholehearted support provided by Bangladesh over the past five decades.

Chairman Hue affirmed that Vietnam is ready to help Bangladesh ensure food security, as evidenced by the recent signing of the extension of the Memorandum of Understanding on rice trade for the 2022-2027 period.

Apart from rice, Vietnam could export other products of Bangladesh’s interest, such as agricultural machinery, raw materials, household appliances, electronics, processed agricultural and aquatic products, and explore new areas of cooperation such as green textile and garment, education, sci-tech, especially climate change adaptation, he said.

Hailing Bangladesh as a promising market with a population of 170 million people, Hue announced a plan to hold a business forum with the participation of hundreds of enterprises from both sides, as part of his ongoing visit.

President Shahabuddin suggested Vietnam encourage firms to invest in Bangladesh's economic zones.

He also expressed support for Vietnam's proposal to open direct flights to promote cultural, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. He also agreed with Hue's suggestion to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese citizens to study, work, and do business in the South Asian country.

Lauding the successful talks between Chairman Hue and Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the host highly valued the role and contributions of the two legislatures to developing bilateral relations.

He also highlighted the significance of the signing of cooperation documents between the two legislatures and their offices during the visit, which will lay a foundation to strengthen their cooperation.

On international and regional issues of shared concern, both leaders agreed to offer mutual support at multilateral forums such as the United Nations (UN), the ASEAN and others. On the back of the traditional friendship between the two countries and Vietnam's regard for Bangladesh's position, Vietnam consistently supports Bangladesh in enhancing its relations with ASEAN, Hue said.

On the occasion, Mr. Hue conveyed President Vo Van Thuong’s invitation to President Shahabuddin to visit Vietnam. The leader accepted the invitation with pleasure.