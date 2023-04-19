NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrives in Havana, beginning official visit to Cuba

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation arrived at Jose Marti airport in Havana starting his official visit to Cuba at the invitation of President of NA People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

Chairman Hue and his entourage were welcomed at the airport by Deputy President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Ana Maria Mari Machado, head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Emilio Lozada Garcia, and head of the Cuban National Assembly’s Commission on Foreign Relations Yolanda Ferrer Gomez, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Vietnam Le Thanh Tung, among others.

The visit takes place on the occasion of the two countries celebrating their major events such as the 60th anniversary of Cuba's establishment of the Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam, the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz's first visit to Vietnam, and of the liberated zone in South Vietnam when the war was going on.

During the visit, the top Vietnamese legislator is scheduled to attend a special session of the 10th Cuban National Assembly, sign a cooperation agreement between the two NAs, and have meetings with high-ranking leaders of the Party and State of Cuba. He will also attend the 62nd anniversary of the Giron Beach Victory, the Vietnam-Cuba business forum, meet the Vietnamese community in the Caribbean country.

He will witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between the countries’ ministries and localities, and attend several economic, cultural and educational activities.

Chairman Hue’s official visit to Cuba is the highest-level trip of a Vietnamese leader to Cuba as well as to Latin America in 2023.

Chairman Hue is also the first foreign leader to visit the Caribbean nation after Cuba’s new legislative body was set up.

The visit reaffirms that Vietnam always attaches importance to consolidating and strengthening special solidarity and loyal friendship with Cuba, and fostering cooperation between the two legislatures as well as the bilateral partnership in all fields.