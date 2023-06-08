Vietnam attends BIO International Convention in US

A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Health led by Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen has attended the BIO International Convention in the US’ Boston city from June 5-8.

The BIO International Convention is the world's largest, most influential biotech conference, bringing together more than 23,000 delegates from 65 countries and territories worldwide.

Participants touched upon reforms in the bio technology, shared professional knowledge, and sought ways to promote connectivity and open up cooperation opportunities in this field.

In his remarks, Tuyen briefed them on the landscape of the Vietnamese pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical industry, noting a range of solutions and incentives have been taken to spur the sector’s growth.

Apart from joining events and programmes within the convention, the Vietnamese delegation had working sessions with Vietnamese scientists, researchers and students in the US, along with US businesses, among others.

They also visited the Harvard Medical School and its Brigham and Women's Hospital.

At those meetings, Tuyen expressed his hope that Vietnam will receive more support and cooperation from partners during the development of its pharmaceutical industry and the bio-pharmaceutical sector in particular.

The official also called on partners to step up investment and technological transfer in the production of drugs, vaccines and biological medicinal products, helping Vietnamese people access pharmaceutical products and modern medical services