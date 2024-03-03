National

Vietnam asks Japan to clarify allegation on Vietnamese citizen in murder case

Vietnam’s representative agencies in Japan have asked local authorities to speed up investigations into the case of a Vietnamese citizen who was alleged to be murdered in Higashiomi city of Japan's Shiga Prefecture on February 26.

At the scene of the case

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the case is under investigation and Japanese police have arrested a suspect, the ministry said on March 1.

Along with coordinating with local authorities in clarifying the case, Vietnamese representative offices in Japan have worked with relevant agencies at home to identify the victim and contact the family of the deceased to prepare for his funeral in line with the law of Vietnam and Japan, it added.

