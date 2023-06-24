Vietnam approves extending e-visas to 90 days

The National Assembly on April 24 approved extending tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days, starting from August 15, 2023, at its ongoing fifth session.

Upon being granted an e-visa, a foreigner can enter and exit an unlimited number of times within 90 days, without having to go through procedures for obtaining a new visa.

Citizens of countries that are unilaterally exempted from visas by Vietnam will be granted temporary residence for 45 days (up from 15 days) and can be considered for visa issuance and temporary residence extension according to regulations.

With 95.14 percent of deputies saying “yes”, the 15th legislature approved the law on amendments and supplements of a number of articles of the Law on the Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens, as well as the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam. The law will take effect from August 15, 2023.

Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defense and Security Le Tan Toi said that immigration procedures to be carried out online will promote efficiency in the management of entry and exit activities as well as create more favorable conditions for Vietnamese and foreigners alike.

Currently, the e-visa issued by the Immigration Department to foreigners through the electronic transaction system is only valid once. Vietnam is issuing e-visas to citizens of 80 countries.