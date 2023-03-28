Vietnam always values relations with Chile: FM

Vietnam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship and solidarity with friends and important partners in Latin America, including its comprehensive partnership with Chile, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on March 27.

Son made the remark at a reception for visiting former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet Jeria and a delegation from Cerro Navia district in the South American nation’s capital of Santiago.

He commended the two nations’ increasing political and diplomatic relations via regular dialogues at all levels and growing economy-trade ties, and their strong coordination at international organizations and multilateral forums.

The top diplomat recommended the sides further coordinate closely in promoting the exchange of high-level delegations, and effectively implementing such bilateral cooperation mechanisms as free trade council and political consultation between the foreign ministries.

Improved mutual support at international organizations and multilateral forums is also important, Son noted. He thanked the Chilean district for creating conditions to preserve the statue of late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh located there and appreciated its friendship and cooperation activities with Vietnamese localities in the coming time.

For her part, Bachelet expressed her willingness to share with Vietnam the experience she gained while working at multilateral organizations, especially when both countries are members of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term. She vowed to continue her support for the promotion of Vietnam-Chile ties and the close relationship between their peoples in any positions she might take.

At Son’s invitation, Bachelet is in Vietnam from March 25 to April 3 for the celebration of the 52nd anniversary of the nation’s diplomatic relations (March 25, 1971-2023).