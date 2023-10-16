Vietnam Airlines moves to Siem Reap Angkor International Airport

Vietnam Airlines has moved its operations to Siem Reap Angkor International Airport in Siem Reap, Cambodia, as located in the same province was officially closed on October 16.

Siem Reap Angkor is currently the largest airport in Cambodia, capable of serving up to 7 million passengers in its initial phase.

The airport is situated approximately 55km from the heart of Siem Reap province and about 40km from Angkor archaeological site, making it more convenient for travelers to reach the central area and various tourist attractions.

Vietnam Airlines has collaborated with the management unit of the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport on infrastructure and technology connectivity, including check-in systems, boarding, and other ground services, to ensure convenient and speedy experiences for passengers.