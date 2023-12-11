Travel

Vietnam Airlines Group adds over 100,000 seats for 2024 Lunar New Year

Vietnam Airlines Group has announced an additional capacity of over 100,000 seats for the peak Lunar New Year (Tet) season from January 25 to February 24, 2024.

Vietnam Airlines Group has announced an additional capacity of over 100,000 seats for the peak Lunar New Year (Tet) season from January 25 to February 24, 2024.(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Airlines Group which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) has announced an additional capacity of over 100,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 550 flights, for the peak Lunar New Year (Tet) season from January 25 to February 24, 2024.

These figures bring its totals to 2.1 million seats and 10,700 flights during the period.

The additional flights will mostly be operated on routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Da Lat, Can Tho, Nha Trang, Phu Yen, and Phu Quoc.

Notably, passengers tend to book flights with earlier departure dates compared to previous years.

The Tet ticket prices are based on market conditions, with diverse pricing levels and compliance with domestic price ceiling regulations.

Vietnamplus

