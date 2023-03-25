SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Vietnam Airlines announces flight cancelation due to strike in Germany

Strikes at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport led to a massive cancellation of flights from Hanoi and HCMC to the German metropolis from March 26-28.
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) announced that it adjusted flight departure times on routes connecting major cities and Germany.

Flights No.VN37 on the Hanoi-Frankfurt route which was scheduled to depart at 22:35 on March 26 will be changed to a new departure time of 9:35 on March 27.

Flight No.VN36 from Hanoi to Frankfurt scheduled to depart at 13:55 on March 27 will be changed to a new departure time of 11:15 on March 28.

Flight No.VN31 on HCMC - Frankfurt route scheduled to depart at 22:35 on March 27 will be changed to a new departure time of 21:20 on March 28.

Flight No.VN30 between HCMC and Frankfurt scheduled to depart at 14:35 on March 27 will be changed to a new departure time of 11:45 on March 28.

The airline recommended that passengers planning to go to and from Hanoi, HCMC and Frankfurt regularly monitor and update information released by the carrier.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

