Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight paths via Middle East

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced adjustments to its flight routes between Vietnam and Europe to ensure the utmost safety of passengers and crew amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

To ensure its commitment to prioritizing safety above all else, the carrier will maintain the adjusted routes until tensions in the Middle East ease. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany), and London (the UK) will avoid airspace over conflict-affected regions of the Middle East. This rerouting is expected to extend flight times by approximately 15 minutes and will incur additional operational costs.

Despite these challenges, to ensure its commitment to prioritizing safety above all else, the carrier will maintain the adjusted routes until tensions ease.

Passengers planning travel to or from Europe during this period are advised to stay updated by checking the airlines’ website at www.vietnamairlines.com and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vn.VietnamAirlines, or by contacting its customer care hotline at 1900 1100.

