VIETLAO EXPO 2026 helps boost Vietnam-Laos strategic cohesion

The Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair 2026 (VIETLAO EXPO 2026) opened on July 16 in Vientiane, serving as a key platform for businesses from both countries to showcase products, seek partnerships, transfer technologies and expand investment cooperation.

The Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair 2026 (VIETLAO EXPO 2026) opened on July 16 in Vientiane, highlighting the two countries' commitment to deepening their strategic cohesion through stronger trade, investment and business connectivity.

Jointly organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Department of Foreign Trade under the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the annual event serves as a key platform for businesses from both countries to showcase products, seek partnerships, transfer technologies and expand investment cooperation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam and Lao Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Phouthavanh Nanthavong visit the Vietnamese pavilion at VIETLAO EXPO 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, Lao Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Phouthavanh Nanthavong highlighted that the two countries' economic and trade cooperation has grown steadily, yielding remarkable achievements. The fair marked an important milestone in advancing the comprehensive cooperation between the governments and people of Vietnam and Laos, particularly in trade, investment and tourism, contributing to sustainable socio-economic development of each country and reinforcing the two nations' great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, he said.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam stressed that economic, trade and investment ties have become a key pillar of the Vietnam-Laos relationship, providing a solid foundation for translating the two countries' strategic cohersion into concrete outcomes.

Beyond showcasing high-quality products from both countries, the fair offers businesses new opportunities to forge partnerships and expand cooperation, he said.

Tam underscored the strategic importance of strengthening economic linkages and making better use of geographical advantages, border infrastructure and bilateral and multilateral trade agreements amid growing global and regional uncertainties.

The diplomat expressed confidence that with concerted efforts from both sides, the target of raising two-way trade to US$4 billion in 2026 and US$10 billion by 2030 is well within reach.

According to the organizers, Vietnam–Laos economic cooperation has recorded impressive growth in recent times. Vietnam currently has 289 investment projects in Laos with a combined registered capital of US$6.7 billion. In the first half of this year alone, Vietnam’s investment in Laos approached US$600 million, more than quadrupling year-on-year, with major projects in hydropower, mining, high-tech agriculture and telecommunications. Many of these projects have made positive contributions to Laos' state budget and social welfare.

VIETLAO EXPO 2026 features 250 booths from more than 90 enterprises, showcasing products ranging from traditional agro-forestry-fishery goods, garments and consumer products to high-tech industries such as electronics, industrial machinery, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Vietnam's leading national brands and OCOP specialties are also on display.

Immediately after the opening ceremony, businesses from the two countries signed three cooperation agreements, reaffirming the growing role of business channel in advancing the strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Vietnamplus