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Vietnam's textile, garment exports rise 1.7 percent in first half of 2026

Vietnam's textile and garment exports were estimated at US$22.2 billion in the first six months of 2026, up 1.7 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS).

The association said exports of fibres, fabrics, accessories and nonwoven materials recorded solid growth of between 5.6 percent and 10.6 percent during the period. However, garment exports slipped 0.4 percent as consumer demand in key markets remained weak.

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Workers produce clothes for export to Japan at the Hung Viet Garment Company in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Based on data for the first five months of the year, the US remained Vietnam's largest export market, with shipments worth US$6.81 billion, up 1.3 percent and accounting for about 45 percent of total exports. The EU was the brightest market, posting an 8.8 percent increase to US$1.94 billion, while exports to Japan and the Republic of Korea fell 6.2 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively.

The industry maintained a trade surplus of nearly US$10 billion in the first half of the year.

Despite the good performance, VITAS said the industry continues to face major challenges, including sluggish demand in key markets, intense price competition, heavy dependence on imported raw materials, rising costs related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and product traceability, as well as growing uncertainty over global trade policies.

VITAS Chairman Vu Duc Giang said the industry has little room left to expand simply by increasing production volume.

Instead, he said, future growth will depend on improving productivity, creating higher-value products, developing domestic sources of raw materials, diversifying export markets and accelerating digital and green transformation.

To support this shift, VITAS has approved the establishment of four specialised committees during its 2025–2030 term. The committees will focus on fashion and domestic market development, international business and supply chains, sustainable development, and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The committees are expected to begin pilot operations in the third quarter of 2026.

With exports reaching US$22.2 billion in the first half, the industry aims to maintain average monthly export revenue of more than US$4 billion in the remaining months to achieve its full-year target of around US$48 billion.

Key priorities include adapting to new purchasing strategies adopted by global brands, expanding domestic supplies of raw materials, diversifying markets and products, preparing for potential legal and trade risks, and increasing investment in technology, automation and digital transformation.

Vietnamplus

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