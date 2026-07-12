Business

Economy

Hiring outlook remains positive for Q3 2026 despite quarterly decline

SGGP

Vietnam's labor market is expected to remain robust in the third quarter of 2026, with 49 percent of employers planning to hire more staff despite a weaker hiring outlook than in the previous quarter, according to a Manpower Vietnam survey.

The survey, based on responses from 265 companies nationwide, found that Vietnam's Net Employment Outlook (NEO) stood at +28 percent, down 19 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Despite the decline, Vietnam remains one of the region's stronger labor markets, with an NEO matching the average for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East (28 percent) and exceeding the global average of 26 percent.

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Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Huynh Nhu

Conducted between April 1 and April 30, 2026, the survey gathered responses from more than 40,500 employers across 42 countries and territories. In Vietnam, 49 percent of surveyed employers said they planned to increase hiring in the third quarter, while 21 percent expected to reduce staffing and 27 percent intended to maintain their current workforce.

Businesses in Vietnam are taking a cautious approach to workforce planning as they balance staffing needs against rising energy costs and global uncertainties. However, the overall hiring outlook remains positive, said Nguyen Thu Trang, Brand Director at Manpower Vietnam.

By Huynh Nhu – Translated by Huyen Huong

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hiring outlook Q3 2026 Manpower Vietnam Net Employment Outlook NEO recruitment labor market employment workforce hiring survey

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