HEPZA steps up administrative reform to improve services for businesses

Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority is advancing administrative reforms by improving its one-stop service mechanism and simplifying administrative procedures.

The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) held a conference on July 8 to review its 2025 Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index), assess administrative reform efforts during the first half of 2026, and outline key tasks for the remainder of the year.

Speaking at the conference, Bui Minh Tri, Head of HEPZA, said that the authority has consistently ranked among Ho Chi Minh City's leading agencies in administrative reform over the years. However, following the city's administrative boundary merger, several issues remain to be addressed.

Bui Minh Tri, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), speaks at the conference. Photo: Thanh Dung.

He called on HEPZA's specialized departments to comprehensively review their achievements and shortcomings during the first half of the year to further improve administrative reforms and better facilitate business operations.

According to Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, Head of the General Affairs and Legal Department, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee announced the 2025 Public Administration Reform Index for municipal departments, agencies and commune-level People's Committees on June 9, 2026.

HEPZA scored 84.99 out of 100, earning a "good" rating and ranking 15th out of 17 municipal departments and agencies. The authority processed 99.82 percent of administrative applications on or ahead of schedule, while the public satisfaction rate among individuals and organizations reached 91.97 percent.

Presenting the first-half administrative reform results, Nguyen Khac Quang, Deputy Head of the General Affairs and Legal Department, said HEPZA processed all online applications ahead of schedule, without overdue dossiers.

HEPZA also handled all 12 complaints and recommendations submitted by residents and businesses through the National Public Service Portal, the city's 1022 hotline and its own hotline in accordance with regulations.

He said HEPZA has proactively proposed that higher authorities delegate additional state management responsibilities for export processing and industrial zones, allowing the authority to further strengthen its "one-stop, on-site" service model and shorten administrative processing times for businesses.

However, he noted that HEPZA continues to face difficulties integrating its administrative procedures with the National Public Service Portal and information systems operated by ministries and central agencies.

Delegates join the conference. (Photo: Thanh Dung)

The authority has proposed that the Government Office direct ministries and agencies to synchronize administrative processing timelines across digital platforms. It also recommended that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council review regulations on administrative fees for online applications to facilitate the recognition of electronic payment transactions in accordance with current regulations.

During the conference, HEPZA's specialized departments also presented a range of proposals and initiatives aimed at further improving administrative reform and enhancing services for businesses.

By Thanh Dung, Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong