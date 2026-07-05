Vietnamese food wins over consumers in Hong Kong

Hong Kong remained Vietnam's fifth-largest foreign investor in 2025. Bilateral trade also recorded remarkable growth of more than 70 percent during the year, with Vietnam's exports to Hong Kong surging by over 90 percent.

A durian stall at APITA supermarket (Photo: VNA)

The “Vietnam Food Fair” opened on July 4 at APITA Tai Koo Shing supermarket in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, marking the first collaboration between APITA and UNY supermarkets, operated by Unicorn Stores Hong Kong, to bring high-quality Vietnamese agricultural produce and food products closer to local consumers.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General to Hong Kong Le Duc Hanh praised the initiative by APITA, UNY and the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong to organize the fair, saying it reflects the increasingly substantive economic and trade ties between Vietnam and Hong Kong.

She noted that Hong Kong remained Vietnam's fifth-largest foreign investor in 2025. Bilateral trade also recorded remarkable growth of more than 70 percent during the year, with Vietnam's exports to Hong Kong surging by over 90 percent, making Vietnam the third-largest exporter to the market after mainland China and Taiwan (China).

According to the Consul General, Hong Kong consumers have shown strong interest in and positive feedback on Vietnamese products such as rice, coffee, durian, coconut water and processed foods. Vietnam's agriculture and food processing industries are also undergoing a strong transition towards greener and more sustainable production while meeting stringent international standards.

The event offers local consumers an opportunity to discover reputable Vietnamese brands while promoting Vietnamese culture to international friends, she said.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Vu Thi Thuy, Deputy Consul General and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong, said Vietnamese products have steadily strengthened their reputation in the Hong Kong market.

Food exports alone are now worth more than US$400 million annually and continue to grow year after year. Vietnamese seafood; fresh produce, including durian, dragon fruit, bananas and pomelos; and snack foods are particularly popular. Products such as dried rice vermicelli and dried pho noodles are widely recognized for their superior quality and frequently sell out at supermarkets.

Thuy added that although Vietnamese products have long been available at APITA and UNY, this is the first large-scale promotional campaign jointly organized by the two sides. Launching the event at the start of summer, when consumer demand is high, is expected to maximize its promotional impact and further expand the presence of Vietnamese food in the Hong Kong market.

Beyond promoting trade, the Vietnam Food Fair also showcases Vietnamese culture. At the opening ceremony, local visitors enjoyed a traditional conical hat dance performed by young Vietnamese artists wearing “ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional long dress). A live cooking demonstration by APITA and UNY chefs, featuring fresh spring rolls with shrimp and avocado and “banh xeo” (Vietnamese savory pancakes), also attracted considerable public interest.

The Vietnam Food Fair is being held simultaneously at APITA and UNY shopping centers until July 15. Throughout the promotion, the supermarket chain is offering special discounts on a wide range of products imported directly from Vietnam.

Vietnamplus