Vietnamese, Chinese firms deepen cooperation across multiple sectors

A business networking conference between China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Vietnam's Quang Ninh province was held in Nanning city on July 7 to explore opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The event brought together representatives from more than 110 enterprises from both sides.

At the conference, 11 pairs of businesses from Guangxi and Quang Ninh signed cooperation agreements in areas including smart border gate development, logistics infrastructure, trade in agricultural, forestry and fishery products, cross-border cultural tourism, and testing and inspection services, to enhance connectivity between Guangxi's industrial and supply chains and those of Vietnam.

On the sidelines of the conference, 11 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), cooperation agreements, and commercial contracts were signed between businesses from Vietnam's Quang Ninh Province and China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

Notably, five tourism and cultural enterprises from Guangxi signed cooperation deals with travel companies in Quang Ninh to promote two-way tourist exchanges, leverage the complementary tourism resources of both sides, and foster the development of the Vietnam-China cross-border tourism market.

Yang Qian, General Director of Guangxi Jinxiu Dongyue Co. Ltd., said his company has recruited more than 200 Vietnamese workers for enterprises in Guangxi since March this year.

Given the growing prospects for bilateral labour cooperation, the company plans to visit Vietnam later this month to conduct a market survey, he said.

According to Mr. Yang Qian, Vietnam has a strong demand for high-quality human resources in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), adding that the company is considering supplying AI specialists to the Vietnamese market in the near future.

Statistics from Guangxi authorities showed that trade between Guangxi and Vietnam exceeded CNY300 billion (about US$41.8 billion) in 2025.

Sharing a border with Quang Ninh province, Guangxi has maintained close cooperation with the Vietnamese locality in the fields of politics, economy and trade. Major cross-border projects, including the Dongxing (China) – Mong Cai (Vietnam) cross-border economic cooperation zone and the Dongxing–Mong Cai smart border gate, are progressing smoothly.

Once completed, these projects are expected to provide fresh momentum for cross-border trade and investment between businesses from the two sides.

Vietnamplus