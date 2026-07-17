Experts call for stronger links to boost Da Nang's startup ecosystem

At the National Entrepreneurship Forum – Hoa Khanh 2026 on July 16, experts said Da Nang's startup ecosystem continues to face bottlenecks in commercializing research and accessing investment capital.

The forum's first dialogue session (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Speaking at the forum, Dinh Viet Hoa, President of the Vietnam National Entrepreneur Association said every country needs to nurture entrepreneurs to build nationally recognized corporations capable of driving economic growth.

Dinh Viet Hoa, Chairman of the National Startup Association, speaks at the forum. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

However, he noted that many startups still struggle to commercialize innovative ideas, turn research outcomes into marketable products, and connect with investors, funding sources and international resources.

He said the forum is expected to serve as a bridge linking startups with investors and support networks, helping them grow sustainably and paving the way for the emergence of major enterprises from Da Nang.

Exhibition booths displayed on the sidelines of the forum. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

According to Ho Quang Buu, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee, the city views science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and the business community, particularly startups, as new growth drivers in its ambition to become a regional hub for innovation, high technology, finance and logistics.

Da Nang is implementing a digital transformation program for nearly 61,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with the goal of making Hoa Khanh a pioneer in supporting businesses' digital transformation.

Experts at the forum emphasized the need to narrow the gap between research and the market, as well as between startups and investment capital.

Delegates perform the launch ritual for the National Entrepreneurship Forum – Hoa Khanh 2026. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Hoang Van Hai, Senior Advisor at Deo Ca Group, proposed a "Startup in Education" model to strengthen collaboration among universities, businesses and research activities.

Meanwhile, Huynh Phuong Nam, Vice Rector of the University of Science and Technology under the University of Da Nang, suggested developing Hoa Khanh into a hub connecting university research capabilities with businesses' innovation needs.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Huyen Huong