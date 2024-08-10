National

Vice President visits AO/dioxin victims in Hanoi

Vietnam has about 4.8 million people exposed to AO/dioxin, of them about 3.2 million victims, living in all provinces and cities.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan gives a gift to an AO victim at the center for caring, nurturing and treating victims of AO/dioxin in Ba Vi district, Hanoi. (Photo: VOV)

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on August 10 visited and presented gifts to Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims at the center for caring, nurturing and treating victims of AO/dioxin in Ba Vi district, Hanoi, on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the Day for Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin Victims (August 10, 1961 -2024).

The center is now home to 122 AO/dioxin victims. Many of them have been suffering serious illnesses.

Vice President Xuan said that overcoming post-war consequences is still difficult, especially for AO/dioxin victims with many sequelae, affecting the health, quality of life, and economic conditions of the victims and their families. This requires more joint efforts from all levels and sectors.

On this occasion, she also commended and thanked the efforts that the center in Hanoi and other 26 ones across the country have made for AO victims.

