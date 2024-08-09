Vice President examines post-flood recovery in Son La

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on August 9 examined the fixing of flood consequences in the northern mountainous province of Son La.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan presents gifts to flood-affected people in Ban Lam commune, Thuan Chau district of Son La province.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on August 9 examined the fixing of flood consequences in the northern mountainous province of Son La and visited people affected by natural disasters in Muong Chanh commune of Mai Son district and Ban Lam commune of Thuan Chau district.

Due to the impact of Storm No.2 (Prapiroon), from July 22-31, Son La experienced prolonged torrential rain over a wide area, causing flooding, flash floods and landslides.

Floods killed 11 people and injured 6 others, damaged 2,672 houses and 29 schools, while sweeping away 15 bridges, destroying 82 irrigation works, and causing landslides in 13 locations in roads, blocking the traffic. Total losses were estimated at over VND500 billion (US$19.9 million).

Inspecting the affected areas in Muong Chanh and Ban Lam communes, Vice President Xuan expressed sympathy to local residents and her hope that they will soon overcome losses and stabilising their life.

Hailing the efforts of officials and soldiers of armed forces as well as other forces in the locality in supporting locals to overcome flood consequences and stabilise their life, Vice President Xuan asked Son La to continue paying great attention to caring for affected families, and assisting them with their livelihoods.

In the coming time, Son La should drastically direct localities to keep a close watch at weather developments to minimise losses caused by rains and floods, she asked. In the long term, it is necessary to build plans for resettlement areas, relocate people from risky areas, restore production, and educate locals on skills to cope with natural disasters.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Son La Hoang Quoc Khanh pledged that the locality will effectively implement the “four on-site" scheme, overcoming losses, and soon stabilising the lives and production of people in flood-affected areas.

On the occasion, the Vice President and her delegation presented Son La with VND700 million (US$27,871), and Mai Son and Thuan Chau districts with VND200 million to support them in overcoming flood consequences. They also presented 50 gift packages to 50 households affected by natural disasters in Muong Chanh and Ban Lam communes.

The National Fund for Vietnamese Children also presented VND200 million to affected children in Son La, while the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control gifted locals with 1,000 packs of instant noodles.

Vietnamplus