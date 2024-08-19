Veterans find solace in return to battlefield

A delegation of Vietnamese veterans from HCMC embarked on an emotional journey to the Quang Tri battlefield to honor fallen comrades and reconnect with the past.

80-year-old veteran Pham Van Quang is overcome with emotion when coming to the old battlefield in the Quang Tri Citadel



“I’m coming here in hope of finding my dad’s trace”, shared Nguyen Thi Truc Phuong from District 11. At Truong Son National Cemetery in Quang Tri Province, Phuong’s memories of her father, who passed away when she was only six, came flooding back. This trip, where she assisted two veterans from District 11 in revisiting the old battlefield, was the most meaningful assignment she had ever undertaken.

During the trip, Phuong worked tirelessly, alongside her colleagues, to support the war invalids, sick soldiers, and other contributors. She was moved to tears when she saw Tran Ba Hiep, who relied on crutches and had difficulty moving, make a determined effort to light incense for his comrades.

Returning to the Quang Tri Citadel for the third time, 80-year-old veteran Pham Van Quang was still overcome with emotion as he visited the old battlefield and paid his respects to his fallen comrades. He had participated in the fierce 81-day battle at the Quang Tri Citadel in 1972.

"In an area of less than 4 square kilometers, we endured more than 120,000 tonnes of bombs dropped by the Americans, not to mention the relentless shelling day and night. I was the political commissar of the 11th Company. This night I updated the list of comrades participating in the battle, but the following night, I received the news of their sacrifice. Even the boats carrying the fallen soldiers were hit by bombs! But with the spirit of 'as long as the soldiers remain, Quang Tri will remain,' we persevered," recounted Pham Van Quang with tears in his eyes.

Among the delegation of contributors was a veteran who sat weeping in front of a martyr's grave at Truong Son National Cemetery. His name was Du Dinh Thanh, born in 1954 in Ung Hoa District of Hanoi. He had finally found the grave of his cousin, Du Dinh Long. Though Du Dinh Long had sacrificed his life in October 1967, his remains were only repatriated to Truong Son National Cemetery after the liberation.

The shrine of his family, the Du Family Shrine in Hoa Phu Village of Ung Hoa District, now lists the name of all heroes and martyrs who had sacrificed their lives in the two resistance wars. Finding the remains of Du Dinh Long is like magic to the family, as Long’s 99-year-old mother has tirelessly waited for any piece of news about her dear son.

According to Tran Xuan Dien, Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission and head of the delegation, the city currently manages nearly 280,000 dossiers of contributors and their relatives.

Over the years, the city has continuously built, proposed, and amended the policy system for war invalids, martyrs, and contributors to the revolution. Many policies to care for and provide preferential treatment for contributors to the revolution and their families have always been given special attention.

As the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the reunification of the country (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) approaches, with deep pride and gratitude for those who have contributed to the revolution, the HCMC Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front-HCMC have organized a journey back to the former battlefield for exemplary contributors in the city.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Thanh Tam