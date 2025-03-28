Veteran artists honored with "For the Cause of Cinema" commemorative medals

Many generations of veteran filmmakers and artists in the city were awarded the "For the Cause of Cinema" commemorative medals on March 28.

Veteran artists are honored with "For the Cause of Cinema" commemorative medals. (Photo: SGGP)

Awardees include People's Artist Tra Giang, Associate Professor Dr. Tran Luan Kim, and People's Artists namely Doan Quoc, Kim Xuan, Trinh Kim Chi, and My Uyen; and Meritorious Artists consisting of Thuy Lien, Nguyen Phuong Dien, Nham Minh Hien, Kim Tuyen, and others.

The event was organized by the Vietnam Cinema Association in Ho Chi Minh City, aiming at marking the 72nd anniversary of Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography (March 15, 1953-2025) and the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Literature and Arts Associations, Nguyen Truong Luu presents commemorative medals to the veteran artists. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Vietnam Cinema Association presented the "For the Cause of Cinema" commemorative medals to its members, filmmakers, reporters, projectionists, and cultural performers on battlefields in the Central region, the Southern region, Laos, and Cambodia during the resistance war against the US aggressors from 1954 to April 30, 1975.

The Association also awarded commemorative medals to the members of the executive board from the first term in 1970 to the present; artists who have been awarded the Ho Chi Minh Prize, the State Prize, People's Artists, and Meritorious Artists; and officials who have made significant contributions to the development of the Vietnam Cinema Association.

Actor Quyen Linh presents commemorative medals to the veteran artists. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the award ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Cinema Association, Associate Professor Do Lenh Hung Tu, honored the contributions of the generations of individuals who have worked in the film industry over the years.

On March 15, the Vietnam Cinema Association also granted the "For the Cause of Cinema" commemorative medals to filmmakers and artists in Hanoi.

Artists attennd the award ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Tuan—Translated by Kim Khanh