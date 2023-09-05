Vessels, ferries to/ from Kien Giang Province’s islands resume services

Ferries and high-speed vessels from Rach Gia City to Phu Quoc City and Nam Du, from Ha Tien City to Phu Quoc City and vice versa resumed their services this morning after several days of suspension due to storm Saola.

Based on the latest weather news, the Kien Giang Maritime Port Authority has granted permission to resume services of vessels and ferries on the routes of Rach Gia - Phu Quoc, Ha Tien - Phu Quoc and Rach Gia - Nam Du and vice versa.

It is estimated that cruises will bring about 2,000 tourists from Nam Du Island and about 8,000 tourists from Phu Quoc City to Rach Gia City.

This morning, the Rach Gia Inland Waterway Port recorded the hustle and bustle atmosphere with the operation of cruises and ferries carrying essential goods and passengers to the islands of Kien Giang Province.