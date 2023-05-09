Verification to be required for all social network users: Official

New regulations governing the use of online information are being drafted and issued within 2023.

All users of social networks, including foreign ones such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, will be required to verify themselves, according to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications (MIC) Nguyen Thanh Lam.

Speaking at a hearing of the National Assembly (NA)'s Judicial Committee on May 9, Lam said that users, individuals and organizations, that fail to meet the requirements will be reviewed or blocked.

The move aims to prevent law violations and scams using social networks, he added.

He noted that the upcoming session of the NA will consider a draft of the revised telecom law, which stipulates that overseas over-the-top (OTT) apps will be subject to the same management as domestic ones.

Regarding measures to prevent the abuse of technologies to commit cybercrimes, Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Duy Ngoc said that matching the national resident database and phone numbers has contributed to improving the situation.

As of April 15, the MIC had detected 1.2 million phone numbers whose users have failed to identify themselves, he noted.

Ngoc said that in the time to come, the Ministry of Public Security will discuss with banks to verify payment accounts to minimize frauds and scams in cyberspace.