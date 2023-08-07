Vehicle load inspection launched in Tay Ninh Province

Tay Ninh Province Public Security Department has just announced its plan to comprehensively check the load of passenger and cargo transport vehicles in the province.



Accordingly, the inspection is carried out in two stages.

In the first stage from August 1-14, 2023, the functional agencies are focusing on reviewing and creating necessary dossiers for vehicles doing business via both passenger and container transport. There are also inspections on law violations of blood alcohol concentration and speed limit.

In the second stage from August 15 to October 15, 2023, all police units are patrolling to detect and handle law breaking cases. Particularly, the traffic police are in charge of checking buses and vehicles to transport students, workers, and passengers as well as carrying containers. Vehicles whose permits are expired but still in use and oversized or overloaded vehicles are also the target of the inspection in this stage.

Tay Ninh Province Public Security Department asks that during their patrolling and inspection, functional agencies not chase after violators or handle violation cases of traffic safety and order.