Various industries to go green for sustainable development

In order to protect the environment, the industries of textile, footwear, and packaging are developing plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and apply eco-friendly technologies in their operation.



Statistics from the Department of Climate Change (under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment) reveal that Vietnam now has about 294 businesses in the industries of textile and footwear. They all have to calculate greenhouse gas inventory in accordance with Decree No.06/2022/ND-CP by the Government on the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions and protection of ozone layer.

Particularly, from March 2025, enterprises in these two industries will have to send required data to management agencies. They are also requested to devise a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

From 2026, those companies must implement the developed plan above in order to comply with the allocated emission quotas.

Therefore, from now on, all businesses in these two industries need to quickly launch suitable measures to first calculate greenhouse gas inventory as well as consider feasible ways to mitigate these harmful emissions so that no negative effects on manufacturing or trading activities are created.

Regarding the packaging industry, Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Sang of the Vietnam Packaging Association (VINPAS) informed that there are now around 14,000 packaging enterprises in the country, including 4,500 paper and 9,200 plastic ones.

The packaging industry has enjoyed a stable and high growth rate. During the 2015 – 2020 period, its average growth rate was 13.4 percent per year. Predictions show that in the future, this industry will see an even more remarkable development and be able to attract investments from many countries.

In order to compete with international counterparts, domestic companies in this industry have to accelerate their own digital transformation process and go greener to meet all requirements of a sustainable economy.