Van Phong - Nha Trang Expressway not ready for operation on January 10

Following the inspection results, the Van Phong - Nha Trang Expressway should be not exploited on January 10 as proposed by the contractors.

The Project Management Unit 7 under the Ministry of Transport announced that contractors are continuing to work on the roadbed, complete bridges and the traffic safety system to finish the project as soon as possible in accordance with the direction of the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Transport required the Project Management Unit 7 to decisively direct the contractors to urgently review and thoroughly address the remaining issues and deficiencies pointed out by State Inspection Council for Acceptance of Construction Works in order not to affect the quality of the project.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong

