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Economy

Many fashion products found with signs of trademark counterfeiting

SGGPO

The market surveillance forces in Hanoi had recently inspected two business establishments and discovered hundreds of fashion products showing signs of counterfeiting several trademarks currently protected in Vietnam.

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Authorities inspect products in Hanoi showing signs of intellectual property rights violations. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade on May 9.

The inspections were carried out as part of a peak campaign to combat counterfeit goods and intellectual property rights infringements, following the Prime Minister’s directives outlined in Official Dispatch No. 38/CD-TTg.

At the individual business household owned by Phan Thi Hien, located at No. 102 on Nhon Street, Residential Group No. 15, Tay Tuu Ward, Hanoi, the inspection team discovered 464 fashion products, including shoes, sandals, handbags, clothing, belts, hats, and socks, bearing signs associated with various brands such as Nike, Adidas, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Dior, Hermes, Puma, Lacoste, and Dolce & Gabbana.

According to the authorities, the shipment comprised 34 categories of products, all of which were unused. Initial verification by the authorities indicated that the products showed signs of counterfeiting trademarks currently protected in Vietnam.

The Department of Domestic Market Management and Development has sent images and product information to representatives of the relevant trademark owners for assessment and verification to determine whether the goods are genuine or counterfeit.

Earlier, on May 7, the authorities inspected the Pham Luxu business establishment at No. 27 on Tay Son Street, Kim Lien Ward, Hanoi, and discovered 140 products bearing the Burberry and Gucci trademarks that showed signs of counterfeiting.

The Department of Domestic Market Management and Development is continuing to review the area and conduct surprise inspections of business establishments showing signs of violations, with a focus on consumer goods, fashion products, cosmetics, and items considered at high risk of infringing intellectual property rights.

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Several products are being sent by the authorities to the brand-owning companies for authentication and assessment. (Photo: SGGP)
By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh

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